Guterres warns of 'climate chaos'

United Nations, November 4

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the planet is heading towards irreversible “climate chaos” and urged global leaders at the upcoming climate summit in Egypt to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy.

The UN chief said the 27th annual Conference of the 198 Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, better known as COP27, “must be the place to rebuild trust and re-establish the ambition needed to avoid driving our planet over the climate cliff.” He said the most important outcome of COP27 is to have “a clear political will to reduce emissions faster and if that pact doesn’t take place, we will be doomed.”

The secretary-general said the 1.5 degree goal “is in intensive care” and “in high danger,” but it is still possible to meet it.

Rich countries, especially the United States, have emitted far more than their share of heat-trapping carbon dioxide from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, as per official data. — AP