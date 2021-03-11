Hacked Brazil airport screens show porn to travellers

Sao Paulo (Brazil), May 28
Brazil's airport authority Infraero said Friday it has notified the Federal Police over an apparent hack into electronic displays at an airport in Rio de Janeiro. Instead of advertisements and flight information, travellers were shown pornographic movies.
Video clips on social media showed travellers in the Santos Dumont airport laughing at the displays, hiding them from their kids or just stunned.
The airport authority's statement said that its information services are outsourced to another company, which it has also notified.
“We stress that the content shown in our media screens is a responsibility of the companies who have advertisement rights,” said Infraero. It said its partners use their own systems of publication, which have no connection with Infraero's flight information system.
Infraero said it turned off the screens that had been hacked.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army gives out names of 7 soldiers killed in Ladakh accident; 19 injured airlifted to Chandigarh
Prompt surgical procedures undertaken on critically-injured ...
Two Hizbul militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Security forces act on specific inputs about presence of mil...
DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially abled child
IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to bo...
Narcotics Control Bureau arrests 8, seizes 35 kg heroin in pan-India drug bust
Rs 5.8 lakh in cash also seized during the operation
Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs
These include former MLAs, jathedars of two Takhts, heads of...