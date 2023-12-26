Hafiz Saeed-backed party fields candidates

PTI

Lahore, December 25

The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) party, set up 26/11 terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, has fielded candidates for most of the national and provincial assembly constituencies across Pakistan for the February 8 general elections.

Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been in jail since 2019 after being convicted for several years in multiple terror finance cases along with some other leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

“We want to come to power not for corruption but to serve the people and make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state,” PMML president Khalid Masood Sindhu said in a video message.

