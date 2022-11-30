Half-dozen PM aspirants may challenge Deuba's bid

PTI

Kathmandu, November 29

About half a dozen leaders of the Nepali Congress, which has emerged as the single largest party in Nepal’s parliamentary polls, have expressed their desire to become the country’s next prime minister, according to official reports.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is also the NC’s president, discussed the issue of the government formation with Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” and Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal.

With the continuation of the current coalition, it is estimated that there is a strong possibility that 76-year-old Deuba can become the Prime Minister again and that he will be elected as the leader of the NC parliamentary party.

However, NC’s Ram Chandra Paudel (78), Prakash Man Singh (66), Shashank Koirala (64), and 46-year-old General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa are likely to challenge Deuba’s bid.