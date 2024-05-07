Hamas accepts truce offer after Israel evacuates Rafah

Jerusalem, May 6

Hamas announced Monday it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a ceasefire to halt the seven-month-long war with Israel in Gaza, hours after Israel ordered about 1,00,000 Palestinians to begin evacuating from the southern city of Rafah, signalling that a long-promised ground invasion there could be imminent.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the deal, and details of the proposal have not yet been released. In recent days, Egyptian and Hamas officials have said the ceasefire would take place in a series of stages during which Hamas would release hostages it is holding in exchange for troop pullbacks from Gaza. It is not clear whether the deal will meet Hamas' key demand of bringing about an end to the war and complete Israeli withdrawal.

Hamas said in a statement its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had delivered the news in a phone call with Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence minister. After the the statement, Palestinians erupted in cheers in the sprawling tent camps around Rafah, hoping the deal meant an Israeli attack had been averted. Israel’s closest allies, including the US, have repeatedly said Israel shouldn't attack Rafah.— AP

Exercise restraint: biden

US President Joe Biden pressed Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu not to go ahead with a large-scale Israeli military offensive in Rafah on Monday

The White House said Biden reiterated his “clear positionon Rafah,” which has been that Israel should not proceed with an invasion plan

Riyadh warns Tel Aviv

Saudi Arabia warned Israel against targeting Rafah as part of what it called a “bloody and systematic” campaign to storm all areas of Gaza and displace its citizens, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday

Evacuation order ‘inhumane’: UNHRC

Geneva: Israeli orders to relocate Palestinians from Rafah are inhumane and risked exposing them to further danger and misery, the UN human rights chief Volker Türk said on Monday. “Gazans continue to be hit with bombs... and today, they have been told that they must relocate again. This is inhumane,” he said.

