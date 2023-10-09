 Hamas attack at music festival led to chaos and frantic attempts to escape or hide; 260 dead : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Hamas attack at music festival led to chaos and frantic attempts to escape or hide; 260 dead

Hamas attack at music festival led to chaos and frantic attempts to escape or hide; 260 dead

Hamas attack at music festival led to chaos and frantic attempts to escape or hide; 260 dead

Israeli security take position on a road following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Sderot in southern Israel October 8, 2023. Reuters



Jerusalem, October 9

The outdoor Tribe of Nova music festival was meant to be an all-night dance party in a rural area near the Gaza-Israel border, where thousand of young people would celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

But it became a site of deadly chaos when Hamas militants attacked the festival in the desert area early Saturday, killing an estimated 260 people. Terrified revelers tried to run and hide from the gunfire, according to an Israeli rescue organisation, news outlets and accounts on social media.

The Israeli rescue service Zaka said paramedics have removed about 260 bodies from the music festival, with the figure expected to rise as teams continue working to clear the area.

Festival organisers said in a statement on social media they were assisting security forces to help locate missing people who attended the event.

The attack on the music festival was part of the larger assault on Israel by Hamas fighters who blew through a fortified border fence in an unprecedented surprise attack that began Saturday.

Video posted to social media from the music festival showed a young woman being abducted by men on a motorbike as she cried for help. Another man nearby was led away with his hands behind his back. A separate video showed dozens of panicked festival-goers running through a field, trying to get into their cars, as gunshots rung out.

Festival attendee Shoam Gueta told NBC News that he fled the chaos with a group of 20 people, hiding in the bushes for almost six hours, urging people to remain silent and in place while the attack unfolded. He told the outlet that he saw people being shot as they tried to take cover and that he saw a woman cut with a knife.

 “We saw terrorists killing people, burning cars, shouting everywhere,” Gueta told NBC News. “If you just say something, if you make any noise, you'll be murdered.” AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

2
World Cup 2023

India beat Australia by six wickets to begin ICC World Cup campaign on winning note

3
World

'Colossal intelligence failure' as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

4
World

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

5
Sports

Ind vs Aus: Serial pitch invader Jarvo enters Chepauk arena, leaves everyone embarrassed

6
India Air Force Day

IAF Chief Chaudhari unveils new ensign of Air Force, says need to enhance capabilities in view of dynamic strategic environment

7
World

Israel battles Hamas militants as country's death toll from mass incursion reaches 600

8
World

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

9
J & K

LAHDC-Kargil polls: National Conference, Congress alliance crosses half-way mark; counting still underway

10
J & K

22 seats in kitty, Congress-NC alliance sweeps Kargil polls

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Election dates for 5 states to be announced today noon

Election dates for 5 states to be announced this noon

A high-stakes poll cycle for BJP, Congress

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Netanyahu

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security amid threats after release of his latest movie ‘Jawan’

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security amid threats after release of his latest movie 'Jawan'

The Y+ cover comprises 11 security personnel, including six ...

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Nijjar killing in Canada

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Nijjar killing in Canada

Jennifer Zeng is a Chinese-born rights activist, journalist ...


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should Chandigarh Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

3 years on, GMSH paediatrics centre yet to start service

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

AAP leaders, workers join BJP

Hungarian national robbed by bike-borne men in Delhi

SC to hear Satyendar’s bail plea in money laundering case today

Delhi’s AQI improves

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated