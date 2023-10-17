Hamas releases first video of hostage: French-Israeli woman was abducted from a party

IANS

Jerusalem, October 17

Hamas has released a video of a woman French-Israeli hostage on their Telegram channel, the first released video of about 200 hostages abducted by the group to Gaza in last two weeks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in a cabinet meeting when the video was released and updated, his office said on Monday in a statement.

The hostage was identified as Mia Shem, 21. In the video, Shem, speaking in Hebrew, said she had got medical attention in Gaza and undergone a hand surgery.

IDF officials have since informed Mia’s family and are in continuous contact with them.



In the video published by Hamas, they try to portray themselves as humane. However, they are a horrorific terrorist organization responsible for the… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 16, 2023

She said, "I returned early Saturday (October 7) morning from Sderot (in southern Israel). I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent a three-hour surgery on my hand at the hospital (in Gaza). They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, and everything is fine. I only ask them to bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings."

BREAKING In first official proof of life of Israeli hostage, Hamas releases video of 21 years old Mia Shem from Shoham who was kidnapped from the party in Reim. Shem says in Hebrew “everything is ok”, that she received medical treatment for injuries and pleads for her release. pic.twitter.com/Do2f1m3Rm6 — Michael Shuval 🏳️‍🌈 (@MichaelShuval) October 16, 2023

On October 7, Hamas launched a heavy onslaught on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, firing thousands of rockets. Breaching the land border with Israel, Hamas militants opened fire at the residents and captured some of them, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli military on Monday updated in a statement that at least 199 hostages were held in Gaza, while Hamas claimed that there are 200 to 250 Israeli captives in Gaza.

