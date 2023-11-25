Hamas will release 14 Israeli hostages for Israel freeing 42 Palestinians in the second swap

PTI

Gaza Strip, November 25

Hamas will release 14 Israeli hostages in exchange for Israel freeing 42 Palestinian prisoners Saturday as part of an ongoing swap during a four-day cease-fire, according to a senior Egyptian official.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to talk about details of the ongoing negotiations, said that mediators Egypt and Qatar have given Israel a list of those hostages to be released provided by Hamas. A second official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the details.

The upcoming swap on day two of the cease-fire follows Hamas' release Friday of 24 of the approximately 240 hostages it took during its October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war. In exchange Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison.

Those freed from captivity in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thai nationals and a citizen of the Philippines.

It was not immediately clear if any non-Israeli captives may also be released Saturday.

#Gaza #Gaza strip #Hamas #Israel #Palestine