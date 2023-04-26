Harry Belafonte, activist & entertainer, no more

New York: Harry Belafonte, the civil rights and entertainment giant who began as an actor and singer and became an activist, has died. He was 96. AP
UK’s first Jagannath temple in London soon
London: A UK-based charity working on a project to build Britain’s first temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath in London hopes to finish the first phase of construction by the end of next year.
Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...