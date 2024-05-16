Hawaii native Savannah Gankiewicz crowned Miss USA after the previous winner resigned

New York, May 16
Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned Miss USA 2023 on Wednesday, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned citing her mental health.
Gankiewicz, a model who leads a female empowerment nonprofit, will hold the title until August — the remainder of the pageant’s term, as reported.
“I am ready to make a positive impact with this organisation that I hold dear to my heart,” said Gankiewicz, of Maui, during a ceremony at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.
As the first runner-up, Gankiewicz was announced as the replacement for former Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt, who stepped aside May 6. In a statement, Voigt thanked her fans and wrote, “Never compromise your physical and mental wellbeing.”
Voigt, a former Miss Utah, was crowned in September 2023.
Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, also resigned her title within days of Voigt’s resignation in a shock to the Miss Universe Organisation, which runs both pageants.
Srivastava, the former Miss New Jersey Teen USA, wrote in a statement that her “personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organisation”.
