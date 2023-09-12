Hawaii volcano erupts for third time this year

Washington: The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island began to erupt on Sunday, with flows currently confined to the surrounding crater floor, the US Geological Survey said. Earlier, the volcano erupted in January and June. Reuters

Kid mauled, UK may ban US canine breed

London: Britain's home secretary Suella Braverman said on Monday she was seeking “urgent advice” on banning a type of American bully dog, highlighting an attack on an 11-year-old girl over the weekend. “The American XL Bully is a clear danger to our communities,” Braverman wrote on social media. AP

