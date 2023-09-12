Hawaii volcano erupts for third time this year

Washington: The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island began to erupt on Sunday, with flows currently confined to the surrounding crater floor, the US Geological Survey said. Earlier, the volcano erupted in January and June. Reuters
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island began to erupt on Sunday, with flows currently confined to the surrounding crater floor, the US Geological Survey said. Earlier, the volcano erupted in January and June. Reuters
Kid mauled, UK may ban US canine breed
London: Britain's home secretary Suella Braverman said on Monday she was seeking “urgent advice” on banning a type of American bully dog, highlighting an attack on an 11-year-old girl over the weekend. “The American XL Bully is a clear danger to our communities,” Braverman wrote on social media. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram
It is being said that he had come to the guest house with a ...