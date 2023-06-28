 Haze over Great Lakes region reminds US residents that Canadian wildfires persist : The Tribune India

Haze over Great Lakes region reminds US residents that Canadian wildfires persist

In Chicago, officials urged young people, older adults and residents with health issues to spend more time indoors

Haze over Great Lakes region reminds US residents that Canadian wildfires persist

Smoke rises from a wildfire burning near Whyte Lake which caused the closure of the Sea-To-Sky Highway linking Vancouver with the resort town of Whistler, in West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 26, 2023. Reuters



Chicago, June 28

The haze of unhealthy air that settled over Chicago and other Great Lakes cities Tuesday reminded U.S. residents from the Midwest to the Northeast and as far south as Kentucky to brace for more depending on which way the wind blows as Canadian wildfires rage on.

“Until the fires are out, there’s a risk,” said Bryan Jackson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “If there’s any north component to the wind, there’s a chance it’ll be smoky.”      Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada created curtains of haze and raised air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region and in parts of the central and eastern United States. The Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow.gov site showed parts of Illinois, lower Michigan and southern Wisconsin had the worst air quality in the U.S., and Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee had air quality categorized as “very unhealthy.” In Minnesota, a record 23rd air quality alert was issued Tuesday through late Wednesday night across much of the state, as smoky skies obscured the skylines of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued an air quality alert for the entire state. Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources also issued an air quality advisory for the state.

In Chicago, officials urged young people, older adults and residents with health issues to spend more time indoors.

“Just driving into the zoo ... you could just see around the buildings, kind of just haze,” said Shelly Woinowski, who was visiting the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

Some day care centers in the Chicago area told parents that their children would remain indoors Tuesday due to the poor air quality, while one youth sports club said it adjusted its activities to add more time indoors.

“As these unsafe conditions continue, the city will continue to provide updates and take swift action to ensure that vulnerable individuals have the resources they need to protect themselves and their families,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement.

Fires in northern Quebec and low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes are responsible for the smoke, Jackson said. He added that a north wind would push the smoke further south, moving into southern Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky overnight.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported Monday that 76,129 square kilometers (29,393 square miles) of land including forests has burned across Canada since Jan. 1. That exceeds the previous record set in 1989 of 75,596 square kilometers (29,187 square miles), according to the National Forestry Database.

Nationally, 490 fires are burning, with 255 of them considered to be out of control.

Even recent rainfall in Quebec likely won’t be enough to extinguish the wildfires, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials said Tuesday.

Nearly a quarter of the fires burning in Canada are in Quebec. Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault said he expects rain to stop falling by Wednesday morning in the regions most affected by forest fires.

Earlier this month, massive fires burning stretches of Canadian forests blanketed the northeastern United States and the Great Lakes region with smoke, turning the air yellowish gray and prompting warnings for people to stay inside and keep windows closed.

The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe. Health officials say it’s important to limit outdoor activities as much as possible to avoid breathing in the particles.

In early June, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement that hundreds of American firefighters and support personnel have been in Canada since May and called attention to the fires as a reminder of the impacts of climate change.

The warming planet will produce hotter and longer heat waves, making for bigger, smokier fires, said Joel Thornton, professor and chair of the department of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington.

Priti Marwah, who was beginning a run along Chicago’s lakefront on Tuesday, described the haze in the city as “bad.” “Like, you can smell it bad,” she said. “I run a hundred miles a week, so this is going to be dangerous today. You can feel it ... just even parking right there and coming out, I can feel it in my lungs.” Smoke from the wildfires moved into Minnesota late Monday, and ground-level smoke is expected to linger across southern, east-central and northeastern Minnesota. That includes the Twin Cities area, up to the northeast corner of the state and down to the southwest and southeast corners.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency tweeted that Tuesday marked the 23rd air quality alert in Minnesota this year, breaking the previous record of 21 in 2021. Minnesota usually averages two or three alerts in a season.

The agency said a cold front will move across Minnesota on Wednesday, bringing cleaner air from the west across the region by early Thursday.

But on Tuesday, the coming respite meant little to Dan Daley, a resident of St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

“It’s kind of miserable some days because you can’t spend a lot of time outside,” he said. AP 

 

#Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation EXPLAINER

Southwest Monsoon: El Nino may start showing effect around first week of July

2
Punjab

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab's biggest heist

3
World

‘Unacceptable’: White House on online harassment of WSJ journalist who questioned PM Modi on minorities’ rights

4
Pollywood

Dharmedra remembers his mother, recites poem 'main apne kamre mein gumsum, tanha, udaas betha tha'

5
Punjab

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting ODI World Cup matches

6
Nation

If one family can't run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

7
Nation

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

8
Patiala

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

9
Health

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

10
Punjab

Salaries of newly-regularised 12,700 teachers hiked by up to three times: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade

Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade

Buying in market heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries...

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

Canada's Ministry of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship ...

4 die in car accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Rampur

4 die in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Rampur

One person is injured

IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar appointed Special Director in CBI

IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar appointed Special Director in CBI

Bhatnagar, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer ...

Housing sales up 8 per cent in April-June period across 8 cities: Report

Housing sales up 8 per cent in April-June period across 8 cities: Report

Sales stand at 74,320 units in the year-ago period across pr...


Cities

View All

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Two more held in 5-month-old kidnapping, extortion case

Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look

Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

Special Olympics: Pingalwara athletes win1 gold, 3 bronze medals in Germany

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

Home composting way forward, say Chandigarh residents

Peak hour snarl-ups near Hallo Majra a norm

Lake Sports Complex restaurant service closed

PGI to ramp up OT infrastructure

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

Man kills wife, hangs himself after fight in outer Delhi

Gurugram bars plying of non-motorised vehicles during rain

Ranjit Singh heritage centre to come up in Delhi

Hit by scooter, woman dies, rider arrested

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Govt buses go off road, passengers stranded in Jalandhar

Cable mess: Webs of wires a common sight near bus stand area in Jalandhar

State of Parks: Located near railway station in Jalandhar, this park lies in complete neglect

ASI’s son dies in US road mishap

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

46K ration cards of needy wrongly cancelled in Ludhiana: Cong

Stop dumping waste into sewer lines or face action: Officials to dairy farmers

Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

3 youths arrested for opening fire at Rajpura financier’s office

Fatehgarh Sahib: Poor condition of roads irks residents

5 customers’ loans waived at PNB settlement camp

Patiala: 708 jail inmates examined at medical camp