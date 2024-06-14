Heat forces Greece to close ancient tourist sites

Athens: Greece shut more ancient tourist sites in Athens on Thursday and elderly people took refuge at designated air-conditioned spots as the first heatwave of the summer persisted for a third day. The famous Acropolis, set on a rocky hill overlooking the capital, and other nearby tourist attractions were closed on Thursday afternoon as winds from North Africa pushed temperatures towards 43 degrees Celsius. reuters

Elephants might call each other by name: Study

WASHINGTON: Over the years, researchers who study elephants have noticed an intriguing phenomenon. Sometimes when an elephant makes a vocalisation to a group of other elephants, all of them respond. But sometimes when that same elephant makes a similar call to the group, only a single individual responds. Could it be that elephants address each other by the equivalent of a name? A new study involving wild African savannah elephants in Kenya lends support to this idea. reuters