Heatwave hits Europe, France battles wildfire

Paris, August 11
More than 1,000 firefighters were struggling on Thursday to contain a major wildfire which has burned a large area of pine forest in southwestern France, in a region that was already ravaged by flames last month. Local authorities said more than 68 sq km had burned since Tuesday in the Gironde region and neighbouring Landes as France, like other European countries, swelters through a hot and dry summer.
The blaze forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people and destroyed at least 16 houses. A major highway near the French city of Bordeaux was also closed. Photos released by firefighters showed flames raging through pine forests overnight, sending clouds of smoke in the air and illuminating the sky with intense orange light. — AP
