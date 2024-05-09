 Heavy contingent of police deployed across Pakistan’s Punjab province to forestall protest by Imran Khan’s party : The Tribune India

  World
  • Heavy contingent of police deployed across Pakistan’s Punjab province to forestall protest by Imran Khan’s party

Heavy contingent of police deployed across Pakistan’s Punjab province to forestall protest by Imran Khan’s party

The mayhem on May 9 last year was led by supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who were triggered into action by the arrest of their leader in a case of alleged corruption

Heavy contingent of police deployed across Pakistan’s Punjab province to forestall protest by Imran Khan’s party

Supporters of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Peshawar. File photo



PTI

Lahore, May 9

A heavy contingent of police was deployed outside the residence of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and the offices of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here in Punjab province of Pakistan on Thursday to prevent any protest by the party on the first anniversary of the May 9 violence.

The mayhem on May 9 last year was led by supporters of Imran Khan’s PTI party, who were triggered into action by the arrest of their leader in a case of alleged corruption.

The 71-year-old leader’s party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad after the cricketer-turned-politician was arrested in a corruption case.

The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

PTI leadership, alleging that May 9 was planned by its opponents, has announced “peaceful protests” on the first anniversary.

“For Islamabad, Punjab and elsewhere, we will announce shortly as there’s been a massive crackdown on workers and leaders last night. We are anticipating more later today (Thursday),” a PTI spokesperson said on X.

Neither the Punjab police nor PTI provided the number of arrests during the crackdown.

The PTI spokesperson said although rallies have been planned in all constituencies across Punjab, including Lahore. However, the police were deployed to thwart them.

As PTI plans to hold a rally on Canal Road from the Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan, a heavy contingent of police has been deployed there.

A Punjab police officer said that Khan’s party would not be allowed to hold any rally in the province on May 9.

He said the party could not be allowed to hold rallies as it was involved in attacks on military installations during last year’s May 9 protests.

Khan’s close aide Zulfi Bokhari on X said what happened against the people of Pakistan that day (May 9) had made it a truly Dark Day... but for the right reasons only.

“First the nation’s most loved and cleanest politician Imran Khan was manhandled and illegally abducted — embarrassing Pakistan globally. A few outraged and unguided souls were led by unidentifiable men, regrettably attacking government/army unmanned properties — going against Imran Khan’s orders of non-violence. In return the whole country was punished — Pakistanis were shot dead and thousands of innocents abducted. Many were illegally arrested and are still languishing in prisons. To date no evidence has been shown against those who were arrested,” Bokhari said.

PTI has already declared attacks on military installations a “false flag operation” that was pre-planned and aimed at crushing and dismantling the cricketer-turned-politician’s party. 

#Imran Khan #Lahore #Pakistan


