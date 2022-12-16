Heavy shelling in Russia-controlled Ukraine

Donetsk, December 15

Ukrainian forces staged their heaviest shelling attack in years in the country’s Russian-controlled east on Thursday, Moscow-installed officials said, as both sides ruled out a Christmas truce in the nearly 10-month-old war.

Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-backed mayor of Donetsk city, said 40 rockets were fired from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers at civilians in the city centre in the early hours.

Meanwhile, Russian forces kept up shelling and air strikes along the entire eastern front line, killing one person, while two were killed in the southern city of Kherson, Ukrainian officials said.

Moscow and Kyiv are not holding talks to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II, raging mainly in Ukraine’s east and south with little movement on either side.

“The Kremlin... is seeking to turn the conflict into a prolonged armed confrontation,” a senior Ukrainian officer, Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov, told a briefing, also dismissing the possibility of a truce over the festive period.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said a Christmas ceasefire was “not on the agenda”.

Kulemzin cast the Donetsk attack as a war crime and said it was the biggest on the city since 2014, when pro-Moscow separatists seized it from Kyiv’s control. Preliminary estimates showed five persons had been hurt, including a child, he said. There was no immediate Ukrainian response to his comments.

Ukraine’s military General Staff said Moscow’s focus remained on the eastern cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, and that Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian attacks.

It also said Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk region and in the southern areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. “The Russians fired at different areas along the entire front line all night and in the morning,” the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on the Telegram messaging app. — Reuters

Kremlin warns of ‘consequences’

Kyiv: Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday that if the US confirmed reports that it planned to deliver sophisticated air defence missiles to Ukraine, it would be “another provocative move by the US” that could prompt a response from Moscow. AP

Power deficit

Ukraine’s electricity provider said on Thursday that the country’s energy system was suffering a “significant deficit of electricity”, and that emergency shutdowns had been applied in some areas of the country as temperatures hover around or below freezing. AP