Helicopter carrying state workers crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found: Officials

Anchorage (US), July 22
No survivors were found after a helicopter carrying a pilot and three state workers crashed in a shallow lake in Alaska’s North Slope region, officials said on Friday.
The helicopter had been chartered by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, the department said in a statement on Friday.
It was carrying three employees from the Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey who had been conducting field work.
“DNR is praying for our employees and the pilot, their families, and the DNR team,” the statement said. “We are continuing to await updates from the search and rescue effort.”
The helicopter, a Bell 206, was reported overdue Thursday night. A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the description of the missing helicopter, but no bodies had been seen or recovered, D.J. Fauske, the borough’s director of government and external affairs, said in a text to The Associated Press on Friday.
The wreckage was found in a shallow lake near Wainwright, about 50 miles south to southwest of Utqiagvik, the northernmost city in the US, formerly known as Barrow.
The flight originated in Utqiagvik and was supposed to return there, said Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region. Johnson said he did not immediately have further information on the flight details.
The helicopter was operated by Maritime Helicopters Inc., according to a statement on the company’s website. It confirmed the accident was fatal and said names of the pilot and passengers would be released pending notification of next of kin.
The borough notified the Federal Aviation Administration and state officials as well as NTSB, Fauske said.
“The borough is here to help and we will pray for the missing,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 83 people yet to be traced
3 more bodies recovered; death toll rises to 25
Manipur cops arrest fifth accused in women disrobing case
The accused has been identified as a 19-year-old
Manipur violence explained: What triggered and why is peace yet to return
The Army in the state cannot act independently and are legal...
Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP
The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...
Unfortunate that Punjab governor doesn't know whether calling special Assembly session in June was legal: Bhagwant Mann
Purohit on July 17 wrote to the chief minister, saying he be...