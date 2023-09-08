Helicopter crashes into sea, search for crew under way: UAE regulator

Dubai, September 8
An AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea on Thursday evening and a search is under way for its crew of two pilots, UAE's General Aviation Authority said on Friday.
The pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter are Egyptian and South African citizens, the aviation regulator said.
"The search and rescue teams have recovered the wreckage, and the search is still underway for the plane's crew, and the air accident investigation team has moved to the site," the authority added. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance
Talks with PM Modi to review over two dozen areas of tech co...
G20 Summit achieves PM's vision of result-oriented gathering: Sherpa Amitabh Kant
Kant enumerates six broad priorities where G20 under India’s...
US media upset over lack of access at Modi-Biden bilateral
The issue of media access had become a tug of war between th...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President
All chief ministers have been invited to the dinner
It's special as son-in-law of India, Rishi Sunak says on visit to Delhi for G20
Says he is ‘heading to G20 with a clear focus’