High Court accepts plea of Imran’s wife, shifts her to Adiala jail

PTI

Islamabad, May 8

In a major legal victory for Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, a high court here on Wednesday ordered the former first lady’s transfer from her private residence, designated as a sub-jail, to the Adiala jail where the ex-premier is incarcerated.

Bushra Bibi, 49, had been incarcerated at Banigala, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder's mansion in the suburbs of Islamabad, after conviction in two cases while Khan, 71, was kept at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

She had petitioned the Islamabad High Court against the decision to keep her at Banigala while seeking repatriation to Adiala jail. In its order, the court announced the notification to declare Banigala, a sub-jail, “null and void” and ordered the former first lady be shifted to the Adiala Jail.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Imran Khan