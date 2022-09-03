High folic acid supplements linked to increased Covid infections, says study

PTI

London, September 2

People in the UK with folic acid prescriptions were 1.5 times more likely to get Covid-19 and 2.6 times more likely to die from the viral disease compared to the control group, according to a study.

About synthetic Vitamin B9 Folic acid is a synthetic form of Vit B9, also called folate

Low levels of B9 are associated with an increased risk of heart disease, stroke and birth defects

Folic acid is prescribed for several conditions, including sickle cell disease, high-risk pregnancies, and people receiving anti-seizure medications

The research, published in the journal BMJ Open, also found that having a prescription for the anti-folate drug methotrexate mitigated the negative impact of folic acid on Covid-19, when the two were given together.

The researchers from the University of California (UC) Davis and the University of Alabama, US, studied a large cohort of patients enrolled in the UK BioBank, a major biomedical database containing health information from half a million people. “We found that the risk of becoming infected and dying from Covid was significantly greater in the group treated with folic acid,” said Green, co-senior author of the study.