High folic acid supplements linked to increased Covid infections, says study

London, September 2
People in the UK with folic acid prescriptions were 1.5 times more likely to get Covid-19 and 2.6 times more likely to die from the viral disease compared to the control group, according to a study.
About synthetic Vitamin B9
- Folic acid is a synthetic form of Vit B9, also called folate
- Low levels of B9 are associated with an increased risk of heart disease, stroke and birth defects
- Folic acid is prescribed for several conditions, including sickle cell disease, high-risk pregnancies, and people receiving anti-seizure medications
The research, published in the journal BMJ Open, also found that having a prescription for the anti-folate drug methotrexate mitigated the negative impact of folic acid on Covid-19, when the two were given together.
The researchers from the University of California (UC) Davis and the University of Alabama, US, studied a large cohort of patients enrolled in the UK BioBank, a major biomedical database containing health information from half a million people. “We found that the risk of becoming infected and dying from Covid was significantly greater in the group treated with folic acid,” said Green, co-senior author of the study.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast as 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur
Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...