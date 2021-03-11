High salinity found in Oder river after fish die

Warsaw: Laboratory tests following a mass dying of fish detected high levels of salinity but no mercury in waters of Central Europe's Oder river, Poland's environment minister Anna Moskwa said on Saturday. Samples were analysed in both Poland and Germany. Comprehensive toxicology studies are still underway. ap

Strong wind, 1 killed in Spain’s Medusa Festival

Madrid: Part of a temporary concert stage collapsed in strong wind on Saturday at an outdoor music festival in eastern Spain, killing one person and injuring dozens of others. About 40 persons needed to be taken to the hospital, including three who sustained serious injuries. It’s terrible accident that has stunned us all, Valencia's regional president said. ap

Three migrants die after van crashes in Austria

Berlin: Authorities in Austria say three persons died on Saturday when a van carrying 20 migrants overturned after evading a police check. Police in the eastern district of Burgenland, near Vienna, said officers tried to stop the white van at the border with Slovakia early Saturday, but the driver drove off at high speed. Shortly afterward he lost control of the vehicle and it toppled into a ditch. ap

US announces $1 mn disaster relief aid to Pak

Islamabad: The US on Friday announced a disaster aid of $1 million in support of Pakistan to address natural disasters, such as the ongoing flooding, according to the US Embassy in Pakistan. US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, announced the grant during a meeting with Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi. pti

France halts spread of ‘monster’ wildfire

PARIS: Firefighters have managed to halt the spread of a "monster" blaze in southwest France, allowing authorities to reopen a stretch of highway to traffic ahead of a busy travel weekend. "The fire did not advance overnight thanks to the significant means employed," the local prefect said in a tweet on Saturday. Reinforcements from across Europe helped local firefighters tackle the blaze. AP