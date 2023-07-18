 High-security alert at Hindu temples in Pakistan’s Sindh province: Police : The Tribune India

  • World
  • High-security alert at Hindu temples in Pakistan’s Sindh province: Police

High-security alert at Hindu temples in Pakistan’s Sindh province: Police

Gang of dacoits had attacked a Hindu temple with rocket launchers this week

High-security alert at Hindu temples in Pakistan’s Sindh province: Police

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

Karachi, July 18

Police officials in Pakistan’s Sindh province have deployed 400 police personnel and ordered a high-security alert at temples in the province after a gang of dacoits this week attacked a Hindu temple with rocket launchers.

On Sunday, the assailants attacked the small temple and adjoining homes belonging to Hindus in the Kashmore area of the Sindh province.

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered a security high alert at temples situated throughout the province, the Geo News portal reported.

According to the officials, 400 police personnel have been deployed at different ranges and districts to ensure the security of temples, the report said.

The police personnel will perform security duties on administrative grounds, and all deployed at the temples are being tasked with security duties for two months.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Memon requested the Hindus to ensure all possible cooperation with the personnel deployed for security duties at their temples, saying that it is the responsibility of the police to protect minorities and other communities living in the province.

Meanwhile, the Kashmore-Kandhkot Police registered a case against unknown assailants under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act on Monday over an attack on a temple of the Hindu community.

A case against the unknown attackers was lodged on the complaint of the State of Pakistan at Ghouspur Police Station.

The police official further said that a search operation has been initiated and culprits would be apprehended, adding that in Ghouspur town, there was a century-old temple, which is properly secured by the police.

Giyanchand Essrani, Sindh minister for minorities affairs, has urged dacoits in the province's riverine belt to not harm its Hindu community that has been peacefully residing in the region for the past several centuries.

The minister's appeal came when responding to a point of order on the provincial assembly's floor on Monday.

A Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Mangla Sharma said that heavily armed bandits belonging to the riverine areas used rocket launchers to attack a temple in Sindh.

Sharma said the concerned community were living in fear after the incident. Essrani, on the other hand, told the house that dacoits had also announced attacking the province's temples belonging to the Hindu community.

He added that the bandits were, after all, the natives of this country and should refrain from an act that could defame Pakistan. Essrani feared that Pakistan would be defamed all over the world if any harm was done to the Hindus living here.

The minister said that the Muslim majority in Pakistan had maintained friendly ties with the religious minorities in the country.

He said the Hindu community in Pakistan have done nothing wrong, so their worship places should not be harmed.

Karachi is home to many ancient Hindu temples. Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents.  

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

2
Nation

UK to crack down on teaching shops; Indians likely to benefit

3
Punjab

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

4
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to 'paralyse' Capital, SC told

5
Nation

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin questioned by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad

6
Punjab

Rajasthan refuses to accept more floodwater from Punjab

7
Chandigarh

Govt school principal in Mohali arrested for producing ‘fake’ degree to get job

8
Nation

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

9
Nation

'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

10
Himachal What our readers say

Road being metalled during rainfall

Don't Miss

View All
Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Top News

Opposition coalition likely to be called INDIA—Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance

Opposition alliance to be called INDIA, 11-member coordination committee to be set up

Rahul Gandhi said they have decided to prepare an action pla...

NDA meeting begins in Delhi; Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Manjhi among attendees

NDA meeting begins in Delhi; Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Manjhi among attendees

Meeting expected to pass a resolution ahead of 2024 Lok Sabh...

PM Modi virtually inaugurates new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport

‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly

Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa’s Sardulgarh; residents fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

SGPC condemns desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured in Kharar

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death in Chandigarh

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl’s family members over love affair

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl's family over affair

Delhi court grants 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

Gurugram: Hindu outfits complain against Korean restaurants serving beef in city

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Jalandhar: Teen thrashed, hung upside down from tree; panch held

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks