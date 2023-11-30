Highest French civilian award for ISRO scientist

Bengaluru: VR Lalithambika, former director, Directorate of the Human Spaceflight Programme, ISRO, has been awarded the top French civilian honour, Légion d'honneur, for her engagement in space cooperation between France and India. The award was given to her by Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou on behalf of the French Government on Tuesday. PTI
Kyrgyzstan moves to rid its flag of ‘sunflower’
Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted on Wednesday to tweak the design of the national flag after critics, including President Sadyr Japarov, said its central element looked like a sunflower, which in the local culture symbolises fickleness and servility. The Central Asian nation's flag, adopted in 1992 after it gained independence from the Soviet Union, depicts a yellow sun — which doubles as the pinnacle of a traditional Kyrgyz yurt tent — with 40 rays on a red background. Reuters
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana votes; Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters
Polling under way for 119 assembly seats in Telangana
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes...
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershower...