Highway caves in, 24 dead, 30 hurt in China’s Guangdong

PTI

Beijing, May 1

At least 24 people were killed and 30 others were injured when a section of a highway collapsed early Wednesday, the start of a five-day long Labour Day holiday, in China's rain hit Guangdong province.

The cave-in occurred at around 2am in Dabu County of Guangdong's northern Meizhou City. Nearly 18 metres of the mountainous highway crumbled into the forested slope below, trapping 20 vehicles and 54 passengers, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

