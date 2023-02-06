Hijab row: Amnesty for prisoners in Iran

Dubai, February 5
Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown.
The decree by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, part of a yearly pardoning the supreme leader does before the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, comes as authorities have yet to say how many people they detained in the protests.
State media offered a list of caveats over the order as well that means those with ties abroad or facing internationally criticised spying charges wouldn’t be eligible.
State media reports about the decree offered no explanation for the decision by Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state in Iran.
However, prisons and detention facilities already had faced overcrowding in the country after years of protests over economic issues and other matters.
Authorities also did not name any of those who had been pardoned or seen shorter sentences.
Instead, state television for instance referred to the demonstrations as being a “foreign-backed riot,” rather than homegrown anger over the September death of Masha Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman detained by the morality police. — AP
No list yet
- Those who had been pardoned or given shorter sentences not named by the authorities yet
- Detention facilities facing overcrowding in the country after years of protests
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points
Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
The bench was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appear...
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab
The incident takes place during the intervening night of Feb...
Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia
Tarikjot Singh was accused of abducting Jasmeen Kaur, 21, an...