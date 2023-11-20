Hindu faith inspired my WH bid: Ramaswamy

Washington, November 19
Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy has said his Hindu faith gives him freedom and has inspired him to launch his bid for the White House. He also said that if elected, he would promote values that are not exclusive to one religion and make faith, family, hard work, patriotism “cool” again in the US. Ramaswamy’s remarks came during The Family Leader Forum event organised on Saturday.
During the event, the 38-year-old tech entrepreneur, who launched his 2024 presidential bid in February, opened up to the Christian audience about his Hindu faith and spoke about how it has instilled values in him that are similar to Christianity. “My faith is what gives me my freedom...my faith is what led me to this presidential campaign actually,” he said.
