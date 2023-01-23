Hindu girl in Pakistan's Sindh abducted, raped over conversion

Karachi, January 22
A married Hindu girl abducted from Pakistan’s southern Sindh province has said she was threatened by her kidnappers to convert to Islam and raped after she refused to change her religion, the latest in a string of such atrocities committed against members of the minority community.
The girl, in a disturbing video uploaded on social media, claimed she was raped in Samaro town in Umarkot district. Till Sunday, the police in Mirpurkhas have failed to register a case against those named by the girl, a Hindu local leader said.
“The girl and her family are sitting outside the police station, but no case has been registered as yet,” the leader said.
The victim claimed she was abducted by Ibrahim Mangrio, Punho Mangrio and their accomplice. She said they threatened her and told her to convert to Islam, but when she refused, she was raped for three days. She returned home after managing to escape her abductors.
