Hindu man found dead in Sindh

ANI

Sindh, February 16

A newly married Pakistani Hindu was found dead in Sindh’s Sanghar division on February 13.

Daulat Kohli, son of Uttam Kohli, who was missing for 2 days was found dead in an agricultural field near his house in Khipro village, reported local media.

According to the police, Daulat Kohli was badly tortured before being strangulated to death at least 12 hours before his body was found.

The victim was married on February 8 this year and had left his house on February 11, around 4 pm telling his wife and mother that he was going out to spend a few hours with his friends.

The family alleged that he was killed by his two Muslim friends who were seen arguing with him on February 10 when he refused to lend them Pakistani Rs 2000.