Hindujas to stay out of Swiss jail, says family

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

The four Swiss-national members of the Hinduja Family, Kamal and Prakash Hinduja, Namrata and Ajay Hinduja, have not been subjected to any imprisonment, conviction, sentence or detention, a spokesperson for the family said in a statement.

“It may be noted that the case has no complainants left anymore and they had declared in the court that they were led into signing statements that they didn’t even understand. They had neither intended to nor initiated such proceedings. All of them further testified that the four Hinduja family members treated them with respect, dignity and like family,” stated the statement.

As per Swiss law procedures, said the statement, the lower court’s judgement is effective and operative only after a final judgment by the highest adjudicating authority.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.