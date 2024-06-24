Hindujas to stay out of Swiss jail, says family

New Delhi, June 23
The four Swiss-national members of the Hinduja Family, Kamal and Prakash Hinduja, Namrata and Ajay Hinduja, have not been subjected to any imprisonment, conviction, sentence or detention, a spokesperson for the family said in a statement.
“It may be noted that the case has no complainants left anymore and they had declared in the court that they were led into signing statements that they didn’t even understand. They had neither intended to nor initiated such proceedings. All of them further testified that the four Hinduja family members treated them with respect, dignity and like family,” stated the statement.
As per Swiss law procedures, said the statement, the lower court’s judgement is effective and operative only after a final judgment by the highest adjudicating authority.
