Hirsh Vardhan Singh enters US presidential race, is 3rd Indian-American Republican in fray

Washington, July 29

Hirsh Vardhan Singh, an Indian-American engineer, has announced his bid for the White House, becoming the third person of Indian descent after Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy to join the crowded Republican field of candidates vying to become US President in 2024.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Singh, 38, said he was a “lifelong Republican” and “America First” conservative who worked to restore a conservative wing of the New Jersey Republican Party.

“We need strong leadership to reverse the changes that have occurred in the past few years and restore American values. That is why I have decided to seek the Republican Party's nomination for the 2024 election for the office of president of the United States,” Singh said on Friday in a three-minute video.

He officially filed his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday, reported a newspaper on Friday.

Prior to Singh, former South Carolina Governor Haley, 51, and millionaire entrepreneur Ramaswamy, 37, announced their candidacy from the Republican Party for the top US post earlier this year.

They will contest against former US President Donald Trump, who is leading the race for the Republican Party's nomination for 2024 despite the legal challenges he is facing.

Republicans will meet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15-18, 2024, for their national convention to formally select their party's next presidential nominee.

Singh also called himself the “only pureblood candidate” because he “never gave in to the Covid vaccinations”. He ran in the Republican primaries for governor of New Jersey in 2017 and 2021, for a House seat in 2018 and for Senate in 2020 but was unsuccessful in winning the Republican Party's nomination, the report said.

