Historic England castle to lure Indian tourists

London: A landmark new exhibition by award-winning sculptor Tony Cragg at a historic English stately home in northern England is being pitched as an ideal opportunity for more Indian tourists to explore some of its history associated with the East India Company. Castle Howard, set in nearly 9,000 acres of rolling Yorkshire countryside near the city of York and serving as the backdrop of popular shows such as 'Bridgerton' and 'Brideshead Revisited', is now playing host to 28 unique sculptures by Cragg spread across the sprawling grounds. The castle's Indian connection dates back to architect John Vanbrugh's design of the estate's mausoleum, which he recreated from memory in the style of the English Cemetery at Surat, Gujarat, where he was based in the 17th century. PTI

Climate activists protest at Munich airport

Climate activists lie on an access road for runways at the Munich airport in Germany on Saturday. AP/PTI

Berlin: German authorities closed down Munich airport temporarily on Saturday after six climate activists broke through a security fence and glued themselves to access routes leading to runways, officials and local media reported. The activists from the group Last Generation were protesting flying, the most polluting form of transportation, said the German news agency. Police have detained the six. Incoming flights had to be diverted to other airports, an airport spokesperson said. After a couple of hours, the airport's two runways were reopened though some disruptions to flight schedules may happen, a statement on the airport's official website said. AP

Bird flu found in western China

Beijing: Cases of bird flu have been confirmed among wild fowl in western China, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday, as concerns grow over a US outbreak infecting cattle herds. Two counties in Qinghai province confirmed 275 cases of H5 influenza among dead Pallas's gull and other wild birds, China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a notice on its website. The H5N1 outbreak among dairy cattle in at least nine US states since late March has raised questions over whether it could spread to humans. No such cases have been reported. Reuters

Participants sleep during the 2024 Power Nap contest in Seoul in South Korea on Saturday. REUTERS

