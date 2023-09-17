Historic India Club takes last orders in London

PTI

London: The India Club in London, with its early roots in the Indian Independence movement as a hub for nationalists and a home away from home for Indians in the country over the years, will close permanently on Sunday. With its walls adorned with photographs of prominent Indians such as former prime ministers, the club's founding member was Krishna Menon , who went on to become the first High Commissioner of the independent India to the UK. PTI

Rs 2K fine for taking photos inside Nepal temple

Kathmandu: The Pashupatinath temple authorities in Nepal have cautioned visitors and pilgrims against taking photographs and videos inside the main temple premises and warned that the violators will be fined up to Rs 2,000 or may even face action under cybercrime laws. Pashupatinath is a world-famous Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Pashupati in Kathmandu and situated on the banks of the Bagmati river.

