HK to review curbs as cases decline

Hong Kong, March 20
Hong Kong's leader said Sunday that the government would consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new Covid-19 infections in the city continued trending downward.
In mainland China 1,737 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday down from 2,228 cases a day earlier. — PTI
