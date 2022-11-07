Holiday in UK on King Charles coronation

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday declared an additional official holiday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. In honour of the historic occasion, Downing Street announced that Monday May 8, 2023 would be an official holiday, referred to as a Bank Holiday in the UK. pti

US flu hospitalisations highest in 10 years

washington: An early-fall spike in influenza cases has pushed US hospitalisation rates for the illness to the highest in a decade for this time of year, US health officials said on Friday. The rising flu cases come alongside the pressure on hospitals from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid cases, officials said. reuters

Germans in China can access BioNTech vax

beijing: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an agreement on Friday to let expatriates in China use the Covid-19 vaccine from Germany's BioNTech and pressed for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens. Scholz said China and Germany had different approaches to fighting the virus but had a joint responsibility to eliminate it. reuters

#England #King Charles #rishi sunak