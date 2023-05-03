 Hong Kong to reduce elected seats in setback to democracy : The Tribune India

Hong Kong to reduce elected seats in setback to democracy

Hong Kong to reduce elected seats in setback to democracy

John Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong



Hong Kong, May 2

Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday stepped up a campaign to shut down further democratic challenges by unveiling plans to eliminate most directly elected seats on local district councils, the last major political representative bodies chosen by the public.

Chief Executive John Lee said the proposed overhaul will reduce the proportion of directly elected seats in the municipal-level organisation to about 20 per cent — from some 90 per cent currently.

He said the rest of the 470 seats will be filled by government appointees, rural committee chairpersons and others elected by local committees that are staffed by many pro-establishment figures.

“I do not agree that pure counting (of) election votes mean democracy,” he said. “Different places have their own systems that must take into consideration all the characteristics and all the elements of that place.”

That is even lower than the level when these bodies were first set up in the 1980s, when Hong Kong was ruled by Britain. The planned electoral changes are widely seen as part of Beijing’s increasing control over the former British colony, which was promised autonomy when it returned to China in 1997.

Two years ago, Hong Kong already amended its electoral laws for its legislature, drastically reducing the public’s ability to vote and increasing the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city.

In the past, the race for the seats of the city’s district representatives usually drew little international attention as the councilors mainly handled municipal matters, such as organising construction projects and ensuring that public facilities are in order. — AP

‘Proportion to come down to 20% from 90%’

  • The proposed overhaul will reduce proportion of directly elected seats in local bodies to about 20% from some 90%
  • The number is lower than the level when these bodies were first set up in the 1980s, during British rule
  • Planned electoral changes widely seen as part of Beijing’s increasing control over former British colony
  • Two years ago, Hong Kong already amended its electoral laws, drastically reducing the public ability to vote

Pure counting of votes not democracy

I do not agree that pure counting of election votes means democracy. Different places have their own systems. — John Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

2
Punjab

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

3
Trending

Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali cartoon; govt removes Defence Ministry's controversial tweet

4
Nation

'Modi surname' case: No interim relief to Rahul Gandhi; Gujarat HC to pass order post summer vacation

5
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL against release of 'The Kerala Story'

6
Delhi

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED's supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

7
Nation

Sharad Pawar announces decision to step down as NCP president, forms panel to name successor

8
Trending

‘I am ashamed of what I did with Sreesanth,' says Harbhajan Singh after Kohli-Gambhir row

9
Diaspora

Still sinking in, says Pune-born architect invited to Coronation

10
Haryana

BJP’s Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi gets engaged to IAS officer Pari Bishnoi

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Top News

India does not adhere to international parental child abduction protocols, says US report

India does not adhere to international parental child abduction protocols, says US report

The Department of State's 2023 annual report on IPCA that wa...

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 3 lawyers for appointment as Bombay High Court judges

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 3 lawyers for appointment as Bombay High Court judges

Proposes the names of lawyers Shailesh Pramod Brahme, Firdos...

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

While most employees reach office on time, officers keep arr...

Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

Raids and searches are being conducted in Delhi and Haryana

No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

interim protection in defamation case declined


Cities

View All

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Mandi Board officials accused of issuing wrong licences at Vallah in Amritsar

6 LMT wheat arrives in mandis in Amritsar

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

Tertiary treated water to irrigate all 1,800 parks across Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 2 units for running liquor vend in Mauli Jagran

Land Acquisition: Patwari among 8 land in Punjab Vigilance Bureau net over multi-crore compensation fraud

Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle below 30 degrees C for 4th consecutive day

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

DSGMC forms 3-member committee to probe fraud

Biometric test blows lid off fraud, 2 held

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

Health Minister donates portion of house for wellness centre

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

PPCB completes inspection of area

Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Property fraud victim gets justice

Civil Surgeon’s office staff in upbeat mood

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

8-year-old missing child found near gurdwara