 ‘Honour killing’: Iraqis protest gender violence after YouTube star Tiba Ali strangled to death by her father : The Tribune India

‘Honour killing’: Iraqis protest gender violence after YouTube star Tiba Ali strangled to death by her father

Incident condemned by women’s rights groups and residents

‘Honour killing’: Iraqis protest gender violence after YouTube star Tiba Ali strangled to death by her father

An Iraqi female activist protests after the death of Tiba al-Ali, a 22-year-old Iraqi blogger, killed by her father, in Baghdad, Iraq, on February 5, 2023. Reuters



Baghdad, February 5

Dozens of Iraqi protesters gathered Sunday to decry the so-called “honour killing” of a 22-year-old YouTube star who was allegedly strangled by her father, adding fuel to calls for legal reforms protecting women.

Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan on Friday announced that Tiba Ali was killed January 31 in the central city of Diwaniyah by her father, who then turned himself in to the police.

Reports say the father strangled Ali at night while she was asleep.

The so-called “honour killing” was met with condemnation from women’s rights groups and residents, who sounded the alarm on violence against women in Iraq and the need to reform legislation to impose harsher punishments on perpetrators.

The protesters held banners condemning the killing and demanding legislative reforms.

“There is no honour in the crime of killing women,” one placard read.

“Anyone who wants to get rid of a woman accuses her of disgracing her dignity and kills her,” protester Israa al-Salman told The Associated Press, who also wanted Ali’s father executed.

Article 41 of the country’s penal code allows husbands to “discipline” their wives, which includes beatings.

Meanwhile, Article 409 reduces murder sentences for men who kill or permanently impair their wives or female relatives because of adultery to up to three years in prison.

Rosa al-Hamid, an activist with civil society group the Organisation for Women’s Freedom in Iraq urged the authorities to pass a long-stalled draft law against domestic violence that has been lingering in Iraqi Parliament since 2019.

“Tiba was killed by her father under tribal justifications that are unacceptable,” she told the AP.

Amnesty International Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa Aya Majzoub said in a press statement said that violence against women and girls in Iraq will continue until “Iraqi authorities adopt robust legislation to protect women and girls from gender-based violence.” Diwaniyah’s city police department and hospital administration declined to comment to the AP about Ali’s death.

Tiba Ali had been living in Istanbul, Turkey, and had a YouTube channel with over 20,000 subscribers documenting life in the Turkish city alongside her Syrian-born boyfriend, a real estate investor.

In her first YouTube video in November 2021, Ali said she moved to Turkey to further her education, but chose to stay because she enjoyed life there.

Her father reportedly did not agree with the move, nor her plans to marry her partner.

Maan said that Ali and her father had a heated dispute during a visit to Iraq, and that the day before her murder, the local community police had intervened to help them reach a settlement. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Patanjali Foods shares fall by over 16% in 2 weeks

2
World

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

3
Nation

PM Modi to open India's biggest copter production unit tomorrow, HAL eyes Rs 4 lakh-crore business

4
World

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

5
Punjab

Punjab Government appoints 13 as Chairman to corporations, board, market committees

6
Nation

FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife

7
Entertainment

Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Celebrations begin in Jaisalmer today; 'No phone policy' announced

8
Business

Fundamentals strong, Adani's FPO pullout hasn't hit India's image: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

9
Comment

Hosting World Cup

10
Punjab

Ropar: Duped by travel agent, 12 youths stuck in Libya

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

Lived in self-imposed exile in the UAE to avoid criminal cha...

Pervez Musharraf: The 4-star Pakistan General who seized power in a coup dies in exile

Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War

After his failed misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf deposed t...

PM Modi, his govt cannot hide from questions saying ‘Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun’: Congress

‘Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun’: Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, Centre

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says starting Sunday party wil...

Shashi Tharoor condoles Pervez Musharraf’s demise, calls him ‘foe-turned-real force for peace’; BJP slams Congress

Shashi Tharoor condoles Pervez Musharraf’s demise, calls him ‘foe-turned-real force for peace’; BJP slams Congress

BJP accuses Congress of ‘Pakistan parasti (worshipping)’

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...


Cities

View All

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Powercom team held captive in Jodh Singh Wala village, 90 farmers booked

Agra tourist dies in Amritsar during snatching bid

2 booked for culpable homicide

Transformer thieves' gang busted, 7 held

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

Panel submits report on tragedy at Carmel Convent School in Chandigarh

Health Depatment eyes Sarangpur land for Mother & Child Centre

Hair stylist booked on charge of rape in Chandigarh

Tributes paid to Indian Air Force’s sole Param Vir Chakra recipient Flt Lt Nirmaljeet Singh Sekhon

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

Excise policy scam: BJP intensifies protest against Kejri, Cong seeks his resignation

Allow teachers to visit Finland for training, CM appeals to L-G

Delhi Govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

Make 1986 Nakodar encounter report public: Victims' kin

On Guru's path

Held hostage in Dubai & Muscat, Malout woman shares sordid tale

Phagwara judge’s house burgled

Now, sand to be available in Punjab at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet; CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 16 mines to people

Now, sand to be available in Punjab at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet; CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 16 mining sites to people

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Man attacked with hammer over money dispute

CIA inspector, police post in-charge suspended

Senior citizen forced to do rounds of power corporation office

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

21 booked for ‘preventing BDPO from performing duty’

Workshop on academic quality enhancement

World Cancer Day observed in Patiala

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated