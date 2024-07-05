Hostage deal talks with Hamas will continue: Israel PM to Biden

Jerusalem, July 4
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden in a call on Thursday that Israel had decided to send a delegation to negotiate a hostage release with Hamas but would end the war in Gaza only after “achieving all its objectives”, the premier’s office said in a statement.
Earlier, an Israeli officialsaid Netanyahu has decided to authorise a team to continue talks. There was no word on when or where the talks would talk place. — Agencies
