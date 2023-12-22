Housing block named after British-Indian spy

IANS

London: A council housing block in north London has been named after British-Indian spy and descendent of Tipu Sultan, Noor Inayat Khan, following a ballot of local residents to choose from a shortlist of the area's historic inhabitants. PTI

Two Indians in King Charles’ charity council

london: The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III, has announced the appointment of entrepreneurs Nikhil Kamath and Neerja Birla to its India Advisory Council.

