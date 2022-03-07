How US law enforcement could take control of Russian oligarchs' assets

How US law enforcement could take control of Russian oligarchs' assets

Local residents cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate from the town of Irpin, after days of heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 7, 2022. Reuters photo

Reuters

New York, March 7

The US Justice Department last week launched a task force aimed at choking off assets that Russian oligarchs own in the United States, part of Washington's efforts to pressure Moscow to cease its invasion of Ukraine.

Here's how federal prosecutors could seize property belonging to allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin within the United States and use civil forfeiture laws to confiscate their assets permanently.

What is needed to seize property?

Law enforcement officials who believe an asset such as a home, a yacht, or an investment account was used to commit a crime or represents the proceeds of illegal activity may request a warrant to seize the property.

A judge would grant the warrant if there is "probable cause" to believe the property is linked to a crime in the United States. Certain crimes committed overseas—including public corruption and drug trafficking—provide US prosecutors with grounds to seek civil asset forfeiture.

That would bar the owner from selling or transferring the property, said Stefan Casella, a former federal prosecutor focusing on money laundering and asset forfeiture.

Is that the end of the process?

No. For property exceeding $500,000 in value, prosecutors are required to file a civil asset forfeiture complaint in court seeking to permanently confiscate an asset. The case would be brought by federal prosecutors in the jurisdiction in which the assets were located.

"If the allegation were this money is derived from bribing Vladimir Putin, then you could commence a civil forfeiture action," Casella said.

Casella added that it was not enough to prove the owner of the property committed a crime: prosecutors must also show that the particular asset they are targeting was linked to the criminal activity.

Frequently, assets are owned through anonymous companies and the property owner does not wish to appear in court, said Sarah Krissoff, a partner at law firm Day Pitney LLP and former federal prosecutor.

"There are certainly circumstances where civil litigation is filed and the government is successful by default because the people on the other side of the aisle do not want to actually identify an interest in that property," Krissoff said.

How long does the process take?

It can take years. For example, in July 2016, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed civil forfeiture complaints to recoup more than $1 billion in assets linked to the looting of Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. The DOJ reached a $700 million settlement with a Malaysian financier accused of being the mastermind of the scheme more than three years later.

How does civil asset forfeiture differ from criminal prosecution?

Prosecutors may charge oligarchs criminally and seek asset forfeiture as part of a potential punishment, but Russian oligarchs are unlikely to set foot in the United States to face trial. Civil claims can take place against US property even without the property owner present in the country.

"A lot of these bad actors are not available to be prosecuted in the United States," said Duncan Levin, managing partner at Tucker Levin PLLC and a former federal prosecutor.

Has civil asset forfeiture been used to seize property before?

Yes. While the launch this week of the new 'KleptoCapture' task force means more resources will be devoted to tracing Russian oligarchs' assets, the DOJ launched a broader initiative focused on overseas klepocrats' ill-gotten gains in 2010.

That unit in 2013 reached a settlement with the vice president of Equatorial Guinea that required him to hand over more than $30 million in assets he obtained through corruption, including a Malibu mansion and Michael Jackson memorabilia. The same unit was behind the 1MDB settlement.

— Reuters

#russia ukraine war #russian ukraine crisis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams West's pressure over Ukraine; asks: 'Did you write to India?'

2
Haryana

Change government at Centre in next polls, Meghalaya guv Satya Pal Malik urges farmers

3
Sports

Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof wins hearts online as photos of her carrying baby to World Cup match goes viral

4
Punjab Election

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi seeks appointment with Amit Shah

5
Himachal Budget session

13 of 23 Himachal PSUs in red, loss up by Rs 593 cr

6
Haryana

Unite, change govt: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik to farmers

7
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Next round of talks in few hours; PM Modi speaks to Putin, seeks safe evacuation of Indians from Sumy

8
Punjab Election

Post-result, will name leaders who didn't canvass, says Ravneet Bittu

9
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

10
World

Ukraine crisis: UK PM Boris Johnson outlines 6-point plan

Don't Miss

View All
Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK
Haryana

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Trying to make our son’s pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad
Haryana

Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad stranded in Ukraine's Kiev

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

At Sumy, no info on evacuation yet
Punjab

Ukraine: At Sumy, students melt snow for drinking water; no info on evacuation yet

‘Love to see this normalised in sport’, Pakistan cricket captain wins hearts as she carries her baby along for World Cup match
Sports

Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof wins hearts online as photos of her carrying baby to World Cup match goes viral

Shane Warne’s room had blood stains on floor and bath towels: Thai police
Sports

Shane Warne's room had blood stains on floor and bath towels: Thai police

Top Stories

Exit Polls 2022 LIVE updates: Assembly elections in five states end

Exit Polls 2022 LIVE updates: Assembly elections in five states nearly over

UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: Voting begins for last phase of UP Assembly polls; 613 candidates in fray on 54 seats

UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 54.18 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanas...

PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Next round of talks in few hours; PM Modi speaks to Putin, seeks safe evacuation of Indians from Sumy

Russia announces ceasefire for evacuations; Modi and Ukrania...

Modi speaks to Putin; seeks safe evacuation of Indians from war-torn Ukraine’s Sumy at earliest

Modi urges Putin to hold direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy

It was the third telephonic conversation between the two lea...

Zelenskyy says PM Modi appreciates Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at highest level

Zelenskyy says PM Modi appreciates Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at highest level

President Zelenskyy tweets after his telephonic conversation...

Cities

View All

BSF constable fires at colleagues, five killed

BSF constable fires at colleagues, five killed

Ukraine returnees narrate destruction caused by war

Cops book 2 prisoners who claimed innocence

BBMB row: Centre encroaching upon rights of states, say farmers

All arrangements for counting of votes in place: Tarn Taran DC

Bathinda villagers hold ‘thikri pehra’ to curb drug menace

Bathinda villagers hold 'thikri pehra' to curb drug menace

No Covid death in Chandigarh for week

No Covid death in Chandigarh for week

Fee concession order riles Chandigarh private schools

Suspect in eve-teasing case, his accomplices stab complainant at Mauli Jagran

A perfect gift for Virat Kohli on his 100th Test

Zirakpur: Medico back from war-torn Ukraine

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Back from Ukraine, students recall horrendous experience

Back from Ukraine, Jalandhar students recall horrendous experience

Ukraine crisis: Stuck in Pesochin, 1K finally make it to Romania

Ukraine: At Sumy, students melt snow for drinking water; no info on evacuation yet

Now, parents worried about wards' future

Getting threat calls from gangster, claims Youth Congress leader

Thieves target jewellery shop in Ludhiana, decamp with ornaments, cash

Thieves target jewellery shop in Ludhiana, decamp with ornaments, cash

Ludhiana resident ends life in police lockup

19 more students traced in Ukraine

LIT COLONY: EWS flats razed for construction of ‘illegal’ commercial complex in Ludhiana

Children back from war-torn Ukraine, parents a relieved lot

Schoolteachers lament delay in action by police

Thrashing of school teacher by students: Front lament delay in action by police

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Cops crack down on illegal mining in Patiala

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala

Costlier coal adds to fund-starved PSPCL's problems