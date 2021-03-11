Human smuggling: 6 Indians held at US-Canada border

PTI

New York, May 6

Six Indian nationals, aged 19-21 years, were arrested by the US border authorities after they were apprehended on a sinking boat during a failed attempt to be smuggled into America from Canada.

The US Customs and Border Protection said on Thursday that seven individuals were apprehended in connection with a failed smuggling attempt early morning. All six are citizens of India and have been charged with Improper Entry by Alien in violation of US law. The seventh subject, a United States citizen, was charged with Alien Smuggling, which is a felony and carries a penalty of a fine and up to 10 years in prison for each violation.

#Canada