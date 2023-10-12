 Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400 : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket attacks, forces airport closure

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

A Palestinian walks through destruction caused by Israeli bombing in Gaza City on Wednesday. AP/PTI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 11

The death toll in the Hamas strike and Israel’s incessant bombing of Gaza for the past 72 hours crossed 2,400 by the end of Wednesday evening with both sides claiming an equal number of dead, including women, children and the elderly.

The Israeli military said over 1,200 persons, including 155 soldiers, had been killed since October 7 and 150 soldiers and civilians were taken hostage. Gaza’s authorities say a similar number of people, including nine medics of the Red Crescent, had so far been killed. The tiny strip of land has been under Israeli blockade for the past 16 years.

With Israeli airstrikes under “Operation Swords of Iron” reducing city blocks to rubble in Gaza, there are fears that the toll will jump once the bodies beneath the debris are accounted for. However, the carpet bombing has so far failed to suppress rocket attacks by militant group Hamas, which on Wednesday forced the closure of the Ben Gurion airport and disrupted life in the port city of Ashkelon. Humanitarian groups are pleading for the creation of corridors to funnel aid into Gaza. They have warned that hospitals are overcrowded with the injured and medicines were hard to come by after Israel blockaded the entry of food, fuel and medicine into Gaza while its sole power plant had run out of fuel.

The war, however, is likely to escalate and widen as Hezbollah in Lebanon also fired rockets into Israel and claimed to have hit an Israeli garrison, leading to casualties. The Houthis in Yemen and Al Badr in Iraq have also sounded warnings even as an American aircraft carrier reached the vicinity of Israel in a show of solidarity with military muscle. The Gaza authority says they are facing a humanitarian disaster and appealed to the international community to persuade Israel to stop the attacks.

However, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the military have said there would be unprecedented retaliation against Hamas until its military potential was completely degraded. Normal life in Israel has also been disrupted. Its schools, shut since last week, would now move to remote learning from Sunday, said its Education Ministry.

India launches ‘Operation Ajay’

  • EAM S Jaishankar said India was launching ‘Op Ajay’ to facilitate the return of its citizens from Israel
  • He also spoke to UAE counterpart and discussed the crisis in West Asia Israel forms ‘unity’ govt
  • Israeli PM announced a national unity government with the opposition

Essential supplies snapped

  • n Israel has blockaded supplies of medicines, food and fuel to Gaza Strip
  • n Gaza’s sole power plant has run out of fuel

Appeal for assistance

  • Gaza says it is facing a humanitarian disaster and appealed to global community to persuade Israel to stop the attacks

#Gaza strip #Hamas #Israel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan

2
World

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

3
Punjab

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

4
Trending

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

5
India

Indian TV actor claims sister, brother-in-law killed in cold blood in front of their kids in Israel attack

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

7
World

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

8
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

9
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

10
World Cup 2023

World Cup: Record-breaking Rohit fires India to dominant win over Afghanistan

Don't Miss

View All
WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Top News

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Third smuggler held with drug money


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper gets rousing welcome in K’thala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with ~5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi