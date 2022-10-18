Hundreds attend funeral of slain Sikh family in US

San Francisco, October 17
Hundreds of people attended the funeral services for four members of a Sikh family, including a baby girl, who were kidnapped and killed by a disgruntled former employee of their trucking company in California on October 5.
The funeral was held in Turlock on Saturday. “We are here to show that they are not alone,” said Mani Grewal, Stanislaus County Supervisor.
“Our community is way better than the acts of these two individuals that have done heinous crimes,” he said.
Friends of the victims said it would take a long time for the family and community to heal.
“I don't know how the family is going to come out of this tragedy. It's going to be very difficult. We are here to support the family,” said Sanjeev Tewari, a friend of the family.
