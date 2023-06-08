Hundreds evacuated as water engulfs Ukraine

Kherson, June 7

Floodwaters from a collapsed dam kept rising in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes in a major emergency operation that brought a dramatic new dimension to the war with Russia, now in its 16th month.

Amid the disaster response, artillery shelling rang out as people scrambled to get out of the danger zone, climbing onto military trucks or rafts.

The flood’s force was expected to slacken as the day wore on, officials said on Wednesday, but water levels were expected to rise by another metre (about 3 ft) over the following 20 hours and engulf more downriver areas along the banks of the Dnieper.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and reservoir, one of the largest in the world and essential for the supply of drinking water and irrigation to a huge area of southern Ukraine, lies in a part of the Kherson region occupied by the Kremlin’s forces for the past year. The Dnieper river separates the warring sides there.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday accused Moscow of “deliberate destruction” of the dam. “Hundreds of thousands of people were left without normal access to drinking water,” he said in a Telegram post.

Some residents spent the night on rooftops. Others, scrambling to flee the rising waters, were evacuated by buses and trains with the belongings they could carry. “The intensity of floods is slightly decreasing,” Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Regional Military administration, said in a video. — AP