Hundreds of small car owners, drivers block Pakistan-Iran Highway

ANI

Islamabad (Pakistan), April 20

Hundreds of small car owners and drivers in Pakistan have completely blocked the Pakistan-Iran highway at Dalbandin Bypass, Pakistan vernacular media Roznama Intekhab reported.

As per sources, government security forces have started strict checking to prevent the smuggling of sugar, flour, Iranian petrol and diesel due to which hundreds of small car owners and drivers protested by closing the Pakistan-Iran Highway.

Owners of small vehicles told reporters that there is no factory, etc., in Chagai, including Dalbandin, and most of the people are unemployed, as per Roznama Intekhab.

According to Daily Khabrain, Iran and Afghan borders are connected with the Pakistan border, due to which people are earning daily wages.

People say that Iranian oil should be released to our border areas so that people can have two meals a day. "We are not in favour of the smuggling of sugar and flour which are smuggled into Afghanistan," they said.

They said that some other necessary goods are coming from Afghanistan which should be allowed to them so that the local people get employment, Daily Khabrain reported.