Hundreds rally to back Niger’s ruling junta

Niamey (Niger), August 3

Hundreds of people rallied in support of Niger’s ruling junta in the capital on Thursday, denouncing France and others who have criticised a recent coup — as the country’s military leaders sought to exploit anti-Western sentiment to shore up their takeover.

As numbers began to swell at a demonstration organised by the junta and civil society groups on Niger’s independence day, protesters in Niamey pumped their fists in the air and chanted out support for neighbouring countries that have also seen military takeovers in recent years. — AP

#France