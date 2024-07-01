I draw inspiration from my Hindu faith: Sunak

PTI

London, June 30

British PM Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty sought divine blessings on the last weekend ahead of the July 4 general election at the iconic BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, popularly known as Neasden Temple.

“I am Hindu and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith,” said Sunak. “I was proud to be sworn in as a member of parliament on ‘Bhagavad Gita’. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome as long as one does it faithfully... It is dharma which guides me in my approach to public service.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London #Rishi Sunak