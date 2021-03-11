‘I mean Ukraine’: Former US President George Bush calls Iraq invasion ‘unjustified’

Washington, May 19
Former US President George W. Bush mistakenly described the invasion of Iraq as “brutal” and “unjustified” before correcting himself to say he meant to refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Bush made the comments in a speech during an event in Dallas on Wednesday, while he was criticising Russia’s political system.
“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush said, before correcting himself and shaking his head. “I mean, of Ukraine.” He jokingly blamed the mistake on his age as the audience burst into laughter.
In 2003, when Bush was President, the United States led an invasion of Iraq over weapons of mass destruction that were never found. The prolonged conflict killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced many more.
Bush’s remarks quickly went viral on social media, gathering over three million views on Twitter alone after the clip was tweeted by a Dallas News reporter.
The former US President also compared Ukranian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Britain’s wartime leader Winston Churchill, while condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching the invasion of Ukraine in February. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in road rage case
The case refers to a 1988 road rage incident
Will submit to the majesty of law, Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail
Sidhu was in Patiala to take part in a protest against infla...
Punjab Congress ex-president Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; thanks Modi, Shah
Sources say Jakhar may be nominated for Rajya Sabha and woul...
Mathura court allows petition seeking removal of Shahi Idgah mosque
According to petition, the mosque is built on land that belo...
Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror funding case
Special Judge Praveen Singh directs the NIA authorities to a...