Iceland evacuees brace for volcanic eruption

COPENHAGEN: Some 900 earthquakes hit southern Iceland on Monday, authorities said, adding to tens of thousands of tremors that rattled the region in recent weeks as the country braces for what could become a significant volcanic eruption. Almost 4,000 people were evacuated over the weekend as authorities feared that molten rock would rise to the surface of the earth and potentially hit a coastal town and a geothermal power station. PTI

5 of Indian-origin family die in London fire

London: Five members of a family, including three children, have died in a house fire in west London, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday as it announced an investigation into the tragic incident. While the victims are yet to be named by the police, local reports suggest the family was of Indian heritage and had been celebrating Diwali before the fire broke out on Sunday night. A sixth victim remains unaccounted for in the fire and one male remains in hospital with injuries. PTI

Xi’s envoy to attend Muizzu’s swearing-in

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping has deputed a senior ruling Communist Party official as his special envoy to attend the swearing ceremony of Maldivian President-elect Mohamed Muizzu later this week. State Councillor Shen Yiqin will visit the Maldives from November 15 to 18 and attend the inauguration ceremony of Muizzu, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here on Monday. The election of Muizzu raised expectations in Beijing that the archipelagic state will pursue pro-Beijing policies. PTI

China on alert over relapse of Covid-19

Beijing: Chinese experts have sounded an alert about the relapse of COVID-19 infections during the current winter season and asked elderly and vulnerable populations to get vaccinated. The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Chinese CDC) shows that a total of 209 new severe COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported across the country in October.