 Iceland Prime Minister joins women on strike over equal pay : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Iceland Prime Minister joins women on strike over equal pay

Iceland Prime Minister joins women on strike over equal pay

Around 80 pc of workers at the National University Hospital of Iceland, the biggest in the country, are women

Iceland Prime Minister joins women on strike over equal pay

Photo: @Katrin Jakobsdottir



IANS

Reykjavik, October 24

Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir will join thousands of other women on Tuesday to strike against gender pay gap and gender-based violence.

This will be the seventh time that women in Iceland will strike in the name of gender equality, CNN quoted campaign organisers as saying on their official website.

The first strike took place on October 24, 1975.

“On October 24, all women in Iceland, including immigrant women, are encouraged to stop work, both paid and unpaid. For the whole day, women (and non-binary people) will strike, to demonstrate the importance of their contribution to society,” the organisers said.

The strike, which is known as the “Women's Day Off” or “Kvennafrí” in Icelandic, hopes to raise awareness about the “systemic” wage discrimination and gender-based violence faced by women in Iceland.

Prime Minister Jakobsdottir told local news Iceland Monitorthat she will not work on the strike day and expects other female members of government to do the same “in solidarity with Icelandic women”.

“As you know, we have not yet reached our goals of full gender equality and we are still tackling the gender-based wage gap, which is unacceptable in 2023. We are still tackling gender-based violence, which has been a priority for my government to tackle,” CNN quoted Jakobsdottir as saying.

According to the Icelandic Teachers' Union, women make up the majority of teachers at every level of the educational system, including 94 per cent of kindergarten teachers, reports the BBC.

Around 80 per cent of workers at the National University Hospital of Iceland, the biggest in the country, are women.

Iceland has been ranked the best country in the world for gender equality by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for 14 years in a row. But it is not completely equal, with the WEF assigning it an overall score of 91.2 per cent.

Around 90 per cent of Iceland's female workforce went on strike in 1975, seeking to highlight the importance of women to the economy.

The strike prompted the country's parliament to pass an equal pay law the following year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

6
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

House panel at odds over draft report on criminal law Bills

House panel at odds over draft report on criminal law Bills


Cities

View All

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters