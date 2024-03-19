Iceland’s volcanic eruption largest in recent times

Reykjavik: The volcanic eruption in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula is the largest of the four recent ones and has left the sky with massive plumes of smoke and orange hues. ANI
Pioneering French Bill to put brakes on fast fashion
Paris: A pioneering Bill to curb the rampant pace of fast fashion won unanimous approval in French Parliament, making France one of the first countries worldwide to target the influx of low-cost, mass-produced garments predominantly from China. AP
Former Nepal Speaker held in gold smuggling case
Kathmandu: Former Nepal Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara, a senior member of ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), was arrested on Monday and sent to four-day custody to probe his involvement in a 60-kg gold smuggling case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy
Modi says the country is committed to combating piracy and t...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...