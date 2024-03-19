Iceland’s volcanic eruption largest in recent times

PTI

Reykjavik: The volcanic eruption in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula is the largest of the four recent ones and has left the sky with massive plumes of smoke and orange hues. ANI

Pioneering French Bill to put brakes on fast fashion

Paris: A pioneering Bill to curb the rampant pace of fast fashion won unanimous approval in French Parliament, making France one of the first countries worldwide to target the influx of low-cost, mass-produced garments predominantly from China. AP

Former Nepal Speaker held in gold smuggling case

Kathmandu: Former Nepal Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara, a senior member of ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), was arrested on Monday and sent to four-day custody to probe his involvement in a 60-kg gold smuggling case.